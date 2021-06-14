Marvel’s new series Loki expands the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a complicated way by introducing the Time Variance Authority, an agency tasked with preserving the flow of time in what is known as “The Sacred Timeline.” Since the TVA is trying to prevent the creation of multiverses and a potential war between them, what place does this agency have in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?

Loki head writer Michael Waldron wasn’t willing to divulge any information about whether the TVA would be appearing in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness when we spoke to him last week. But while speaking to Collider in an extensive interview, the writer did open up about the problems that he created for himself as the writer of both Loki and the forthcoming Doctor Strange sequel. Waldron said:

“I think one of the joys of being a writer in the Marvel world is getting to make terrible messes and leave them for your predecessors. Although, occasionally, you find yourself being your own predecessor. For instance, you write the Loki show and then you end up writing Doctor Strange 2, having to clean up your own mess and that can be a lot of fun.”

Did Loki Create Problems for Doctor Strange 2?

Interestingly enough, it’s a good thing that Kevin Feige ended up bringing in Waldron to script Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Otherwise, someone might have taken the time travel in a completely different direction. Waldron added:

“It’s certainly important to define the rules, the background, the history of this organization, as much as we can to tell the story. But ultimately, all that’s canon is what winds up on camera. So everything between those lines is open for interpretation, changing and everything. It’s like somebody wants to do a story with the TVA moving forward, certainly we can have a conversation and I can tell them, ‘Hey, here’s what I thought maybe it would be,’ but that’s their thing, at that point, and they should take it in their own direction.”

That makes me wonder if this is the origin of the creative differences that led to original director Scott Derrickson leaving the Doctor Strange sequel. Perhaps Derrickson didn’t want to be restrained by what was unfolding in Loki. That would explain why Waldron had to start the script “from scratch,” according to a piece on the writer and Loki at Vanity Fair.

Whatever happens in Loki, we know that it will have huge ramifications on the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and we can’t wait to see what that means.