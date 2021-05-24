The clock is ticking on Marvel’s newest Disney+ series, but it seems like the premiere of Loki is still so far away. We’re still a week and a half away from the premiere of Loki on Disney+, but the Disney marketing machine is in full force, churning out TV spot after TV spot, and teasing the charismatic performance of Tom Hiddleston, reprising his longtime role as the God of Mischief. Watch the latest Loki TV spot below.

Loki TV Spot

Loki is burdened with glorious purpose…again. But this time it’s less about conquering the world and more about saving the timeline from being irrevocably shattered. Loki is begrudgingly working for the all-knowing Time Variance Authority at the behest of TVA agent Mobius (Owen Wilson), who vouches for the trickster god even as he quips that Loki is “really arrogant.” But Loki appears to be on his best behavior, attempting to right the wrongs that came from him breaking up the timeline…for now. Because we know, Loki being Loki, he’ll probably try to pull a fast one on everyone.

Loki comes more than a month after Marvel’s last Disney+ show, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier wrapped up its run, and it remains one of the most anticipated new titles on the streaming service. Most of that is down to the return of fan-favorite Loki, but also to the show’s trippy storyline and surreal visuals, which will help it tie into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and address Loki’s struggle with identity. There’s also the show’s apparent breakout character, Miss Minutes, an adorably weird cartoon mascot shaped like a clock. If Loki is a success, there’s potential for it to continue down the road in a second season, according to Marvel producer Nate Moore.

Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Wilson, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw star in Loki, which follows the version of the God of Mischief who stole the Tesseract during the events of Avengers: Endgame and subsequently travels to different time periods to evade capture and wreak his particular brand of havoc. Kate Herron (Sex Education) is directing the show.

Here is the synopsis for Loki:

Watch Loki—the imperious God of Mischief—who, after absconding with the Tesseract, is a fish-out-of-water when he lands in a world of trouble with the bureaucratic TVA (Time Variance Authority) in the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ “Loki.”

The first episode of Loki will be available to stream on Disney+ on June 9, 2021.