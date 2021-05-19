There are a lot of questions floating around Loki, the upcoming Marvel series on Disney+ that will likely be one of the stranger things to come out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But chief among them is: who is that adorable little clock thing in the latest Loki poster and how can she be my friend? Well, we now have the answer via a new teaser, which introduces us to Miss Minutes and, most importantly, shows us a glimpse of naked Tom Hiddleston. Watch the new Loki teaser below.

Loki Teaser: Miss Minutes

When Miss Minutes first appeared in the corner of the Loki poster released last week, she captured our collective imagination. Who is she? What is she thinking? We’ve now found out the answer to the first question thanks to the new Loki teaser above, which introduces Miss Minutes, the mascot for the TVA and the first face that greets Loki when he gets captured by the inter-dimensional time agency. Only he’s not as taken with Miss Minutes as we are, first yelling in disdain at the cheery clock mascot then scoffing at her very clear instructions: follow the rules or be incinerated.

Miss Minutes offers major “Mr. DNA from Jurassic Park” energy: a goofy, silly animated mascot that undercuts the life-or-death severity of the situation (incineration vs. death by dinosaurs). It’s a great, quirky touch on the series, which is looking to be the wildest Marvel series on Disney+ yet.

There’s even more happening in that new teaser, Miss Minutes aside. We’ve got naked Hiddleston (though not in the full Hiddle-bum glory that we were blessed with in Crimson Peak) and another tease for the basic plot of the series: Loki’s existence has fractured the timeline, and the TVA need his help to stop it. Hilariously, while Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) is pretty on board with giving Loki all the resources and weapons he needs, the rest of the TVA agents and judges are (understandably) skeptical of the God of Mischief.

Loki “features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame.” Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs Loki, and Michael Waldron is head writer.

Loki premieres on Disney+ on June 9, 2021.