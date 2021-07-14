The Loki finale has arrived, and there’s plenty for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to talk about. Not only do we have confirmation that the series will continue with a second season, but we have the perfect set-up for what’s to come in the MCU. Whether you were immensely satisfied with the culmination of Loki’s journey or had a hard time connecting with the God of Mischief due to his deceptive deeds, you’re probably still interested in some Easter eggs throughout the episode. So let’s dig into the Loki episode 6 Easter eggs.

Before we begin, we’d just like to clarify that Easter eggs are not clear and obvious references to the comics that Marvel Studios is adapting. Take a spin around the internet and you’ll see articles labeling the return of Miss Minutes or the reveal of He Who Remains as Easter eggs. Those aren’t Easter eggs. For some real Easter eggs, keep reading below.

The Voices of Today and Yesterday

The Marvel Studios logo isn’t accompanied by the usual fanfare. Instead, we hear the voices of the characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You can hear the likes of Falcon, Wasp, Black Panther, Star-Lord, Black Widow, Thor, Hulk, Captain America, Hank Pym, Captain Marvel, Loki, Korg, Nick Fury and more as the logo comes into focus. Also playing with these voices is the song “”It’s Been a Long, Long Time” by Harry James, which is the tune Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter dance to at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

Along with those voices, as we soar through the universe, we also hear real-world figures like Neil Armstrong, Greta Thunberg, Malala Yousafzai, Nelson Mandela, Maya Angelou, and more.

We zoom out of the universe until we see another right next to it, which we end up zooming into after hearing a few brief tidbits of other songs. As we zoom in, Classic Loki can be heard shouting “Glorious purpose!” from the previous episode of Loki. We hear from former Liberian President Ellen Johnson, Vision’s touching line about love persevering in WandaVision, “I will rise” from Maya Angelou, and then Sylvie saying, “Open your eyes!”

What we’re wondering is why are there two universes here. There’s one where we heard everything from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and some real world chatter, and then we zoom into this other one that has real figures mixed with a few lines from Marvel’s new TV shows. What does that mean?