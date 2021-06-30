Time Theater 47
When Sylvie is brought into the TVA, she’s placed in Time Theater 47. Coincidentally enough, Marvel’s What If…? #47 is a story that imagines what might have happened if Loki had taken Thor’s hammer, Mjolinr. We’re not likely to see that happen with our Loki, but now that a variety of Lokis have appeared in this series, perhaps we’ll meet the one who took Thor’s hammer, and maybe it’s that hammer-wielding Loki we see in the final shot.
A Glance at That Pen Again
Previously, we pointed out the attention paid to the pen that Revonna Renslayer uses in her office to sign paperwork. It says Franklin D. Roosevelt High School on it. Since there’s no specific Marvel Comics reference to that school and it was featured so prominently, we’re thinking it will be important. If you need any more evidence of that, in this week’s episode, Mobius again took a glance at the pen after using it. Mark my words, that pen is going to have significance before this show is over, whether it’s something from Mobius’ life before he was in the TVA or maybe something from Revonna’s past, indicating she’s part of the TVA’s ruse.
What Goes Around Comes Around
The way Loki is taken out in this episode reminded us of the demise of another character, one that the God of Mischief was actually responsible for. Loki gets stabbed in the back by the baton that the TVA uses to “prune” variants, seemingly disintegrating him out of existence. That just so happens to be how Loki dispatched Agent Coulson in The Avengers. How’s that for karma?
Is This Hel?
In the mid-credits scene from this episode, Loki suddenly awakes in a strange place. He immediately asks, “Is this hell?” But Loki isn’t asking if this is “hell,” as in the opposite of heaven. Instead, as the closed captions confirm, he’s talking about Hel, a region of Niffleheim, one of the Nine Realms. It is one of the many realms of death across the cosmos, and it has been ruled by Hela in Marvel Comics. But this place is not Hel. In fact, it might be worse.
Stark Tower
Though much of our attention was certainly focused on the four new Lokis introduced in this episode, there’s another detail that is worth pointing out. If you look in the top, far right corner, you’ll see the remains of Stark Tower from New York City amongst other buildings. But why? Our best guess is that this is where people, places and things that have been reset by the TVA end up. They’re not wiped out of existence, but rather placed in some kind of limbo that is outside of the Sacred Timeline. We’re betting they won’t be stuck there much longer now that the Loki we know has joined them.
If You Love Me (Really Love Me)
This episode of Loki ends with the use of Brenda Lee’s rendition of “If You Love Me (Really Love Me),” which seems appropriate since Loki was likely about to tell Sylvie that he loved her right before he was taken out by Renslayer. The lyrics to the song have an apocalyptic romance vibe to them, but they could also refer to the idea of simply letting the chaos of the multiverse happen in the wake of the new branch created by Loki and Sylvie being together. Perhaps love isn’t a dagger, but chaos.
The first four episodes of Loki are streaming on Disney+ right now.