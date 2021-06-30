The fourth episode of Loki certainly took a couple interesting turns that we weren’t expecting at all. The last 10 minutes or so of the episode were some of the most thrilling moments we’ve had in the television expansion of the Marvel Cinematic on Disney+, but there are plenty of cool little details throughout that reference Norse mythology, Marvel Comics, and more. So let’s dig into some Loki episode 4 Easter eggs.

Before we begin, we’d just like to clarify that Easter eggs are not clear and obvious references to the comics that Marvel Studios is adapting. Take a spin around the internet and you’ll see articles labeling the mere appearance of Lady Sif, the Time Keepers, or the four Lokis as Easter eggs. Those aren’t Easter eggs. For some real Easter eggs, keep reading below.

Valkyrie Saves Asgard

In the first scene, we’re taken to Sylvie’s version of Asgard, where she was apprehended at a young age by Revonna Renslayer, who was still just one of the Minutemen of the Time Variance Authority. When we see young Sylvie, she’s playing with some toys, imagining a scenario where Valkyrie is flying on a winged steed to save Asgard. Even in Sylvie’s version of Asgard, the Valkyrior were heroes and protectors of the realm.

Fenris Wolf

As the camera zooms in on the reset charge left behind by the TVA to reset Sylvie’s timeline, you’ll notice that there’s a wooden wolf sitting next to the ship. That’s likely a reference to Fenris Wolf, the giant Asgardian creature who served Hela, the sister of Thor and Loki, who wreaked havoc on Asgard in Thor: Ragnarok.

Lady Sif’s Haircut

No, the appearance by Lady Sif herself isn’t an Easter egg. The Easter egg actually comes from Norse mythology, where there’s a story from the 13th century in which Loki used a sleeping spell on Lady Sif and cut her golden, flowing hair. Sif’s beautiful hair was a point of pride for Thor, who is her husband in Norse mythology, so cutting her beautiful locks was quite a mischievous blow to Thor and Sif. This is something that has also played out in classic Marvel Comics pages. Obviously, Lady Sif in the Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn’t have golden hair, but it still works.

Vampires

In this episode, Mobius briefly mentions dealing with Kree, Titans, and vampires through his work for the TVA. We’ve heard of the Kree thanks to Guardians of the Galaxy, and Thanos was a Mad Titan, but this is the first time we’ve heard about vampires in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and two of them will be coming to the big screen in the future.

The most obvious reference here is Blade. The character will be debuting in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Green Book star Mahershala Ali taking the role. We don’t know when that Blade project is happening, but this is likely an early reference that will have fans smiling.

It’s also possible that this could be a reference to Morbius the Living Vampire. Even though we don’t have confirmation that the upcoming Morbius will be part of the MCU, Michael Keaton will be appearing as Adrian Toomes, who was the Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Could this be a reference to Morbius taking place in another timeline?