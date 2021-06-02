Loki, the scamp of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is up to his old tricks in the new Disney+ series that bears his name. The show arrives next week, but first, let’s go behind the scenes with a new video. Here, star Tom Hiddleston promises that the series will have plenty of mischievous things, which makes sense, since Loki is the God of Mischief and all that jazz. Watch the Loki behind-the-scenes video below.

Loki Behind-the-Scenes Video

Loki looks fun. I’m a tad indifferent to the character in general, but I like Tom Hiddleston, and it looks like the actor is going to be able to cut loose and take center stage here. The series is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, and follows “the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow” and “pops up throughout human history as an unlikely influencer on historical events.” Here’s some more info:

After stealing the Tesseract during the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), an alternate version of Loki is brought to the mysterious Time Variance Authority (TVA), a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space and monitors the timeline. They give Loki a choice: face being erased from existence due to being a “time variant”, or help fix the timeline and stop a greater threat. Loki ends up trapped in his own crime thriller, traveling through time and altering human history.

In addition to Hiddleston, the series also features Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs and Michael Waldron is head writer. In a recent interview, Waldron said: “All of these stories, in their own way, are interconnected and have ramifications. I think that certainly, our aim with the ‘Loki’ series was for it to have wide-reaching ramifications across the MCU moving forward. So, you know, was I having to clean up some of the messes that I made [with Loki in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness]? Maybe so.”

Loki is just the latest MCU show to head to Disney+. Things got started with the acclaimed WandaVision, and then there was The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, which seemed to generate less buzz. Will Loki get more attention? It might, simply because the show looks a bit more playful than what we’re used to, and that could end up being a lot of fun. This behind-the-scenes video certainly promises plenty of wacky hijinks, and even mayhem, as Owen Wilson says.

Loki starts streaming June 9, 2021, with new episodes every Wednesday on Disney+.