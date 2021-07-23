(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

Expectations are high for the next season of Locke & Key, the series adaptation of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez’s acclaimed horror comic book of the same name. Reviews have been positive and anticipation has built, leaving fans looking ahead to the upcoming second season. If that’s you, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know about Locke & Key season 2.

Locke & Key Season 2 Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

Season 2 of Locke & Key is currently set to release in October 2021, with a precise release date still to come. The first season is currently streaming on Netflix and, wouldn’t you know it, the popular streaming service will also host the second season. Not content to rest on their laurels, Netflix has already ordered a season 3 that will begin production sometime early next year.

What is Locke & Key?

As mentioned earlier, Locke & Key is based on the horror-heavy comic by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez. The events of season 1 are as follows: “After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them.”

Locke & Key Season 2 Showrunner, Crew, and More

The series was developed and written by executive producer and co-showrunner Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House, The Good Wife) along with Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Aron Eli Coleite (Star Trek: Discovery, Heroes).

Locke & Key Season 2 Cast

Locke & Key features Darby Stanchfield (NCIS, Scandal) as Nina Locke, Connor Jessup (Falling Skies, American Crime) as Tyler Locke, Emilia Jones (Utopia, Horrible Histories: The Movie) as Kinsey Locke, Jackson Robert Scott (IT) as Bode Locke, Sherri Saum (Grey’s Anatomy) as Ellie Whedon, Laysla De Oliveira as Dodge, Griffin Gluck (American Vandal) as Gabe, Coby Bird as Rufus Whedon, Bill Heck (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs) as Rendell Locke, and Thomas Mitchell Barnet as Sam Lesser.

Locke & Key Season 2 Trailer

Oddly enough, Netflix has yet to release a trailer for the upcoming season. Confidence is obviously high as a third season is already planned, so it should only be a matter of time before viewers finally get some footage for the upcoming season 2.