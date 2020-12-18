Netflix has ordered Locke and Key season 3 ahead of the season 2 premiere. The show is based on the comic book series created by Joe Hill and Gabrielle Rodriguez, which follows a family that loses its patriarch and then moves into a spooky house where all sorts of mysterious things happen. The show had a bumpy road to the screen, first starting off at Fox, then moving to Hulu, before finally ending up on Netflix.

Variety is reporting that Netflix has given the go-ahead for Locke and Key season 3 ahead of the season 2 premiere, which is set for 2021. Production on season 2 is wrapping this week in Toronto, and season 3 will being production sometime early next year. “I’m incredibly grateful to have found a home at Netflix where I feel constantly supported, challenged, and inspired,” said executive producer and co-showrunner Meredith Averill. “I look forward to continuing and expanding our relationship.”

The show is based on the comic of the same name from creators Joe Hill and Gabrielle Rodriguez. In season 1, “After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them.” The series was developed by Averill, Carlton Cuse, and Aron Eli Coleite, and stars Darby Stanchfield (Scandal) as Nina Locke, Jackson Robert Scott (IT) as Bode Locke, Connor Jessup (American Crime) as Tyler Locke, Emilia Jones (Horrible Histories: The Movie) as Kinsey Locke, Bill Heck (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs) as Rendell Locke, Laysla De Oliveira as Dodge, Sherri Saum as Ellie Whedon, Thomas Mitchell Barnet as Sam Lesser, Griffin Gluck (American Vandal) as Gabe, Coby Bird as Rufus Whedon.

“Carlton and Meredith have built an incredible world in Locke and Key and we’re excited to have the Lockes return for more in the third season,” added Brian Wright, vice president of overall deals for Netflix. “I’m delighted to expand our creative partnership with Meredith Averill, a talented creator with a keen eye for best-in-class horror and supernatural storytelling.”

And Cuse said: “We have some incredible adventures in store for the Locke family in season 3, and could not be more excited to continue telling our story with our great partners at Netflix.”

Locke and Key had some trouble finding a home. In 2011, Mark Romanek helmed a pilot for a Locke and Key series for Fox – but the show never got beyond the pilot stage. In 2012, Universal planned a Locke and Key movie written by Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci, but like the Fox series, that also never went anywhere. Locke and Key eventually returned to the world of TV with Hulu ordering a pilot in 2016. Scott Derrickson was initially supposed to direct, but was replaced by It director Andy Muschietti. In the end, that also failed to happen. Finally, the show ended up on Netflix, where it remains.