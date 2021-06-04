“When you bring me out, can you introduce me as Joker?” If you have the cash to spend on this meticulously crafted life-size bust of Joaquin Phoenix as The Joker, you’ll be the one introducing your friends to Arthur Fleck. That’s not a still from Joker in the image above, that’s the life-size Joker bust created by Infinity Studios, and you won’t believe how detailed it is.

Life-Size Joker Bust from Infinity Studios

This life-size Joker bust featuring the incredible likeness of Joaquin Phoenix in full clown make-up stands over 32-inches tall and is made of medical platinum silicone, polystone, fiber, and fabric for the signature suit. The bust itself sits on a Gotham City building style base where the back features the quote “Put on a happy face,” looking as if it was written with a finger in dust.

I cant get over how realistic this Joker bust looks. From Joaquin Phoenix’s real-life scar on his upper lip to those piercing blue eyes, it’s just a perfect recreation of the actor’s face. On top of that, the way the make-up is applied to the sculpted face even looks like actual make-up applied to human skin, right down to the imperfect smudges. It’s truly astounding.

Now for the bad new: the life-size Joker bust is limited to 350 pieces and it will cost you a whopping $3,799.99. Since it’s so expensive, you’ll have to put down a $570 down payment at Big Bad Toy Store, and that’s non-refundable if you decide you don’t want the item anymore.