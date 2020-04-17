Star Wars Day will be upon us in less than three weeks, and there will be a new LEGO set to join the Ultimate Collector Series fleet that already includes the Millennium Falcon, Y-Wing, TIE Fighter and Star Destroyer.

The A-wing starfighter made its debut in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, and now you can build the most detailed LEGO version of the ship yet with 1,673 pieces, including a brand new pilot minifigure in the green jumpsuit. Check out the new LEGO Star Wars A-wing starfighter from the Ultimate Collector Series below.

LEGO Star Wars A-wing Starfighter

Star Wars fans can now join the Rebel Alliance in their fight against the dark side, as the iconic A-wing Starfighter from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi joins the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series. Film enthusiasts can re-live fond memories of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi by enjoying the construction set’s authentic details, including a new-for-May 2020 A-wing pilot minifigure and removable canopy, which allows builders access to the ship’s detailed cockpit for the first time ever.

This highly detailed 1,673-piece set model also includes pivoting laser cannons, which have been faithfully recreated in LEGO brick form to create the ultimate collector’s item for LEGO Brick and Star Wars fans alike. Launching just in time for May the 4th, the annual Star Wars fan holiday, The LEGO Ultimate Collector Star Wars A-wing Starfighter construction set measures 10.5” (27cm) high including the display stand, 16.5 inches (42cm) long and 10 inches (26cm) wide and is sure to make a statement in any Star Wars display – whether it’s at home, in the office or in a galaxy far, far away….

The LEGO Star Wars A-wing will cost you $199.99 and will be available for purchase starting on May 1, 2020.