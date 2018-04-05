Cool Stuff: New ‘Star Wars’ LEGO Y-Wing Is the Latest Ultimate Collector’s Series Addition
Posted on Thursday, April 5th, 2018 by Ethan Anderton
While most toy collectors are satisfied with your average LEGO sets, there are the more serious aficionados who would prefer sets of a little more quality with greater detail and a higher degree of difficulty when it comes to building. That’s where the LEGO Ultimate Collector’s Series comes into play, and a new addition has been announced that will make Star Wars fans very happy.
There’s a brand new Star Wars LEGO Y-Wing coming to the Ultimate Collector’s Series, joining previous ships like Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing, an Imperial TIE Fighter and the most recent Millennium Falcon that became the most expensive set ever manufactured. Get a look at the new Star Wars LEGO Y-Wing below.
Star Wars LEGO Y-Wing Ultimate Collector’s Series
The good news is that this UCS edition of the Y-Wing from the Star Wars saga won’t cost nearly as much as the UCS Millennium Falcon. Instead, the new set will cost you $199, which isn’t bad considering it’s two feet long and nearly one foot wide. It’s the most detailed LEGO variation of the Rebel Alliance ship yet, and it’ll look fantastic on a shelf next to your other LEGO sets, or on the floor after your kids break it into hundreds of pieces.
The Star Wars LEGO Y-Wing also comes with Gold Leader and R2-BHD minifigures, not to mention all the appropriate features such as an opening minifigure cockpit, wheel-activated rotating ion cannons on top, retractable landing skids, and space for the aforementioned astromech droid
You’ll be able to pick up the Star Wars LEGO Y-Wing on May 4, the celebrated day among Star Wars fans.