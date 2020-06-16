LEGO continues to churn out building brick sets that give fans something that they can proudly display on their shelves. This time they have a new set for all the animation fans out there with buildable versions of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, inspired by their classic character designs. They come with some cool buildable accessories too, including a guitar and vintage camera.

LEGO Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse

The entire LEGO Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse set is comprised of 1,739 pieces. Mickey stands around 14 inches while Minnie stands a little shorter at 13 inches. They come with a guitar, vintage camera, tripod and a photo album with pictures of their adventures.

As you can see, the base on which Mickey and Minnie stands not only has their signatures, but it also looks like a film reel, harking back to the origins in animated shorts that used to play before movies on the big screen.

LEGO designer Ollie Gregory said this of the new Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse set, “We always look to design things that people would like to put on their shelf, including my own, which is why we went for the ‘classic’ Mickey Mouse design with the iconic silhouette and color palette – as a surprise for builders, the characters’ insides are built from colorful elements inspired by classic outfits worn by the pair in the past.”

Interestingly enough, LEGO had to reach into their archives for a certain piece needed to make Mickey and Minnie’s noses look right. Gregory explained, “To create the tips of their noses we even had to bring back the LEGO Classic Space Helmet in black, which hasn’t been seen since 1987.”

You can get the LEGO Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse in select LEGO stores and LEGO.com starting on August 1, but it will be available for pre-order starting on July 1.