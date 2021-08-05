LEGO has already released countless playsets that let you recreate many scenes from the Harry Potter franchise. But a new Harry Potter LEGO set aimed at adult builders is looking to piece together some familiar items from Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The new LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Icons Collectors’ Edition building brick set is an intricately detailed display model featuring Harry’s loyal owl Hedwig, an admission letter to Hogwarts, Harry’s magic wand, and a variety of items that will make it look like you just returned from a year at the LEGO version of the school of witchcraft and wizardry. Check out all the items you get to build with a full look at the set below.

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Icons Collectors’ Edition

Hedwig spreads her wings as she holds an admission letter to Hogwarts in her talons. This version of Harry’s owl companion is much bigger than her previously released standalone set. A Golden Snitch from a Quidditch match hovers near a stack of textbooks, including Tom Riddle’s dangerous diary from Chamber of Secrets. You’ll find some vials containing Polyjuice Potion and Felix Felicis. The set also includes a chocolate frog and a 3D trading card featuring Albus Dumbledore, and a life-size version of Harry’s signature round spectacles.

There are two customizable touches in this set that will allow you to bring your Wizarding World dreams to life. First, one of the panels that makes up the letter from Hogwarts comes with a blank line where you can write your own name as the recipient of the letter. Plus, there’s an assembly of pieces that make it look like this collection of items is sitting on a Hogwarts house scarf, and you can pick which house you want to be part of with the colors of Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff all provided.

Plus, if you don’t want to have all the pieces of this set sitting on top of each other, they can also be separated and spread out for a more natural display on a tabletop or desk.

It’s a shame they couldn’t include a LEGO model of a Nimbus 2000 or a Firebolt. But if they did that, then the set would probably cost over $500. Even so, a life-size LEGO replica of either of Harry Potter’s broomsticks would be cool to see. I’m not sure building it would be fun since it would basically be like building a big LEGO stick, and I might have just talked myself out of this idea all together.

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Icons Collectors’ Edition is slated for release on September 2, 2021, but you’ll want to head over to Gringotts and get plenty of Galleons out of your account, because this set costs $249.99.