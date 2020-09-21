Last year, LEGO celebrated the 30th anniversary of Tim Burton’s Batman movie by releasing a massive 3,306 piece version of The Dark Knight’s armored and weaponized Batmobile. This year, they’re taking the LEGO version of the Caped Crusader to the sky with a huge LEGO Batwing that will have your friends asking where you get these wonderful toys. Get a better look at the LEGO Batwing below and find out when you can get your hands on it.

LEGO Batwing

Taking inspiration from the vehicle as seen in the big screen version of Batman from 1989, the new LEGO Batwing lets fans rebuild the flying vessel that takes the form of The Dark Knight’s iconic symbol. Comprised of 2,363-pieces and measuring over 4-inches high, 20-inches long, and 22-inches wide, the LEGO Batwing features a full interior, removable canopy and posable aerodynamic flaps.

There are also Easter eggs to surprise builders, such as a screen featuring The Joker’s gas balloons and a “Bat Engine” label on the vehicle’s engine. Though they’re not really surprises when LEGO directly tells you about them, so hopefully there’s more than that.

On top of the LEGO Batwing itself, you’ll also get minifigures of Batman, The Joker in his tuxedo coat and checkered pants, and a boombox goon, all on a cool base resembling the architecture of Gotham City. But the real special feature is a special brick that allows fans to securely hang the Batwing on their wall for the ultimate display.

The LEGO Batwing costs $199.99 and will be available to everyone on LEGO.com and in LEGO stores on November 1.