Legends of the Hidden Temple Reboot Release Date, Cast and More

Legends of the Hidden Temple is one of the staple game shows from Nickelodeon in the 1990s, and now it’s making a comeback on The CW. But this time, it will be adults making a run through the jungle for the top prize. This is bound to be a much better revival than that TV movie that hit Nickelodeon back in 2016.

Find out the Legends of the Hidden Temple reboot release date and everything we know about the series below.

Legends of the Hidden Temple Release Date And Where to Watch



The original Legends of the Hidden Temple aired on Nickelodeon in the mid-’90s, but the Legends of the Hidden Temple reboot will be shifting from cable to network television on The CW. The first episode is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, October 10 at 8 P.M. ET/PT. Will you watch? The choice is yours and yours alone!

What is Legends of the Hidden Temple?

Legends of the Hidden Temple is an adventure game show that began on Nickelodeon back in 1993. Running for three seasons totaling 120 episodes, it’s a point of nostalgia for children of the ’90s.

Inspired by the likes of Indiana Jones and other classic adventures, Legends of the Hidden Temple followed six teams (Red Jaguars, Blue Barracudas, Green Monkeys, Orange Iguanas, Purple Parrots, Silver Snakes) of two kids who competed in a three-round competition of physical challenges and trivia questions to determine which team earned the right to enter the temple and retrieve some kind of ancient artifact and win the grand prize. You can watch the entire first episode of the original series above.

The Legends of the Hidden Temple reboot will keep many of the same elements of the original series, but instead of featuring kid competitors, it will be adults participating in the events. The reboot was supposed to be a Quibi original before the short-form streaming service came to an end, and now it’s set up at The CW.

Legends of the Hidden Temple Synopsis

Here’s the official synopsis for the Legends of the Hidden Temple reboot on The CW:

This supersized, adult version of Legends of the Hidden Temple is taken out of the studio into a “jungle” and scaled up with tougher challenges and much bigger prizes on the line. It preserves the original Nickelodeon series’ favorite elements including: “Olmec” (the giant talking Mayan head), the“Moat Crossings,” “The Steps of Knowledge,” the “Temple Run,” and of course, the iconic team names: “Purple Parrots,” “Blue Barracudas,” “Orange Iguanas,” “Red Jaguars,” “Silver Snakes” and “Green Monkeys.” Every episode is a hero’s journey through a mysterious jungle. Five teams begin the journey, but only one is “strong enough and smart enough” to enter the ominous Olmec’s Temple, avoid the “dreaded” Temple Guards, retrieve a lost treasure, and return it to its rightful owner.

Legends of the Hidden Temple Producers, Crew, and More

Based on the original game show created by David G. Stanley, Scott A. Stone and Stephen R. Brown, the Legends of the Hidden Temple reboot is produced by Stone & Company Entertainment and Nickelodeon. Scott A. Stone is returning as an executive producer, and Marcus Fox (Paradise Run) will be joining him.

Legends of the Hidden Temple Cast

Legends of the Hidden Temple was originally hosted by Kirk Fogg, but the Legends of the Hidden Temple reboot will be hosted by Cars 3 star and comedian Cristela Alonzo. But the real star of the series is the giant talking stone head known as Olmec. Providing the voice of the temple’s face will be Star Wars animated series voice actor Dee Bradley Baker, who held the same role in the original series. The rock is ready to roll!

Legends of the Hidden Temple Trailer