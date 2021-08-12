There’s a lot of hype building for director Denis Villeneuve‘s upcoming science fiction epic Dune. The film is based on the first half of the 1965 Frank Herbert novel of the same name, and has been in the works for years. It’s finally set to release in theaters and on HBO Max on October 22, 2021, with a beautiful new book about its creation, The Art and Soul of Dune, debuting alongside it.

A Look Into Villeneuve’s Dune

It’s been quite the journey translating Herbert’s novel from the page to screen. Now, fans can get a peek behind-the-scenes at what went into making the project come to life. The Art and Soul of Dune is the official companion to the film, written by Dune executive producer Tanya Lapointe.

The book features a “visually dazzling” exploration of the filmmaking process, giving “unparalleled insight” into the film’s creation. There’s photos and art of the “striking environmental and creature designs,” costume concepts, and special effects. The book also features exclusive interviews with the cast and crew, including Villeneuve, Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, and more, sharing their account of the sprawling international shoot. There’s also an introduction by Dune series authors Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

A Stunning Limited Edition Version

If you really need that spice to flow, there’s a limited edition version of the book that’s pretty impressive. On top of the gorgeous coffee-table book, there’s an exclusive companion volume written by actor Josh Brolin and director of photography Greig Fraser, plus some fun little extras.

This lavish Limited Edition version of The Art and Soul of Dune will be exclusively available from the Inside Editions website.

The limited edition version of the book will feature an exclusive cloth cover with foil-stamped House of Atreides and Harkonnen symbols, along with a unique, cloth-bound reproduction of the Fremkit instruction booklet prop created for the movie, featuring 80 pages of exclusive, previously unseen art from the film.

The companion volume, simply titled Dune, features candid and intimate on-set photography by Fraser, accompanied by Brolin’s personal perspective and recollections of the production. This volume was designed, custom printed, and hand bound with a variety of fine Japanese papers to provide an authentic tactile experiences that mirrors the film’s aesthetics.

The collected volumes will be packaged in a deluxe clamshell case wrapped in saifu cloth.

The first 700 copies will include a signed and numbered signature card, individually inscribed by Villeneuve, Lapointe, Chalamet, Brolin, and Fraser.

Dune premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on October 22, 2021, and the book debuts the same day.