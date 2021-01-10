Elsie Fisher delivered a wonderful breakout performance in the indie coming-of-age comedy Eighth Grade back in 2018. In 2020, young Alan S. Kim gave an adorable performance as the seven-year old son David in the buzzed about family drama Minari. Now the two A24 stars will be teaming up for a new dark comedy called Latchkey Kids.

Variety has news on Latchkey Kids cast bringing in Elsie Fisher and Alan S. Kim to star in the film from director John J. Budion, who last directed Rockaway and has been working as a visual effects artist on movies like Ghost Town, Zoolander 2, Midsommar, and Marriage Story. The script comes from Meaghan Cleary, who has been working in production design, costume and wardrobe, and art direction on various TV shows, short films, and and an indie feature called Evol.

Latchkey Kids follows a nine-year old boy (Kim) who befriends an eccentric teenager (Fisher) looking to escape a dysfunctional life with her mother. The two find themselves confronting a considerable obstacle when local law enforcement comes to believe that the young boy might be killing his babysitters. That’s certainly not what I was expecting from a movie with these two stars, but it definitely sounds intriguing.

Though Elsie Fisher’s breakout performance came from Eighth Grade in 2018, she’s actually been acting for over 10 years, including lending her voice to the Despicable Me franchise as Agnes, as well as The Addams Family animated feature from 2019. Since Eighth Grade, Fisher has also starred in Hulu’s Castle Rock series and will soon be seen in the latest Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot. Meanwhile, Latchkey Kids will be the second feature ever for young Alan S. Kim following is debut in Minari.

Production on Latchkey Kids is slated to begin this June, and I wouldn’t be surprised if this was a film trying to make a run for Sundance 2022, especially with these two stars on board and no major studio or production companies attached. Instead, the movie is being produced by Ken H. Keller and Caron Rudner of Related Pictures Group, who will also have David Polemeni and Donald Malter executive producing with with Brendan Thomas and Tact Media’s Cory Thompson.

Latchkey Kids doesn’t have a release date set yet, but we’ll keep you posted as more information becomes available.