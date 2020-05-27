Following in the footsteps, or rather the punches and kicks, of the Boss Bitch Fight Challenge, the stop-motion animation studio LAIKA has created their own rendition of the viral TikTok video sensation that has taken the internet by storm. The video begins with LAIKA’s first big screen character Coraline being thrust towards the camera to knock back a Funko POP from The Boxtrolls, and that’s where the animation kicks in, featuring clay, cows, cubes of ice, lemons, and much more taking shots at each other. You can watch it for yourself below.

LAIKA Animated Fight Challenge Video

The video uses a variety of animation styles and objects to bring this fight challenge to life. A lemon gets sliced by a katana-wielding metal figure before rolling on an opponent, swirling knockout birds take a swing after a person gets knocked out, and a beach ball gets smacked around and deflated before puffing back up and ending the fight. Even a pair of shoes gets in on the action.

LAIKA has been behind stunning stop-motion animated films like Missing Link, ParaNorman, and Kubo and the Two Strings, as well as the aforementioned The Boxtrolls, and Coraline. We’re not sure what they’re working on next, but we’re glad that some of the animators were able to have fun with this viral video challenge. It would have been nice if some more of the studio’s characters got involved, but it looks like LAIKA’s animators are stuck at home like the rest of us, so they did their best with the objects they had lying around.

It would be cool to see even more animators get in on the viral fight challenge video craze, but I’m sure that kind of production would take longer than the live-action videos we’ve seen online. But since there’s not a hell of a lot going on in the outside world right now, it would certainly be a good way to pass the time.