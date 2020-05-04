Stuck inside with hours to spare, ordinary people resort to baking bread or taking up embroidery. But celebrities and stunt people are getting a little more creative with their extra time and isolation.

A slew of female celebrities and stuntwomen have banded together for the “Boss Bitch Fight Challenge,” a video of virtual ass-kicking telephone which has gone viral for the amount of famous faces — including Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Drew Barrymore, Halle Berry, and more — willing to take fake beatings from professional stuntwomen. The whole challenge was started by Quentin Tarantino-verse actor and stuntwoman Zoe Bell, who gathered other Tarantino alums and other female celebrity friends to beat each other up virtually.

Bell, a stunt performer and actor who starred in Tarantino’s Death Proof, had a very cool solution for quarantine boredom that resulted in the best crossover event since Avengers: Infinity War. In fact, it may be an even better crossover event, because when else will you get the baddest girls of the Tarantino verse crossing fists with Charlie’s Angels and Marvel and DC’s toughest superheroes and villains? Only in the viral “Boss Bitch Fight Challenge,” which Bell shared earlier this weekend on Instagram.

The video starts with Bell at home, exclaiming, “I’m so bored! I just want to play with my friends,” before realizing that she can — by kicking the screen and starting off a game of ass-kicking telephone. Everyone from fellow Tarantino-verse alums Zoe Bell, Tracie Thoms, Rosario Dawson, Daryl Hannah, and Julia Butters, to Black Widow co-stars Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh, to Birds of Prey co-stars Margot Robbie and Rosie Perez, former Charlie’s Angels Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz, and Xena herself, Lucy Lawless, picked up the challenge to alternately punch, hit, or kick the next person to increasing degrees of creativity and violence.

Johansson used a medicine ball, Pugh thought twice about breaking a wine bottle, and Lawless even brought out her old Xena chakram. Other highlights include Hannah channeling her Kill Bill character by wielding a needle, Cameron Diaz throwing a bag of groceries, Halle Berry throwing herself into the pool for the Gram, and of course, Robbie coming out swinging with her Harley Quinn bat.

It’s a pretty awesome video that was likely inspired by the viral video of the quarantined stuntmen showing off their acrobatics and stunt skills in an original game of virtual butt-kicking (with at least three times more tables destroyed). But that one didn’t have Xena bringing out her old chakram.