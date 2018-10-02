While the early buzz from critics on Venom might be enough to keep some general audiences from heading out to see the Spider-Man spin-off this weekend, Lady Gaga fans are reportedly taking things into their own hands in an attempt to ensure the Marvel Comics movie doesn’t beat A Star is Born at the box office.

In what appears to be a somewhat coordinated effort by Lady Gaga fans, there are a number of tweets sharing similar traits and negative takes on Venom that are encouraging viewers and their families to see A Star Is Born instead.

BuzzFeed called our attention to the stream of Lady Gaga fans apparently trying to hurt Venom’s chances at the box office:

Sooooo there are BOTS attacking the #Venom movie. LMAO pic.twitter.com/CNXAtRtEd8 — Atomic (@AtomicSpidey) October 2, 2018

Beware of fake #Venom movie reviews. There are people trying to promote Lady Gaga's #AStarIsBorn and are fabricating negative reviews. Look out for bots and only trust proper and regular reviewers. pic.twitter.com/v9xznuN5R7 — Marvel Mania™ (@marvel_maniac_) October 2, 2018

How were they able to determine that Lady Gaga fans might be behind this campaign? Well, first of all, the pop star’s “Little Monsters” have joined forces online before. Supposedly, Lady Gaga fans were responsible for pushing recording artist Ed Sheeran off Twitter, and they’ve often participated in coordinated efforts against Beyoncé fans and anyone who has anything to say about Lady Gaga that isn’t complimentary. We’re expecting the /Film Twitter to be overrun with Little Monsters as soon as we run this story.

One of the common traits of Lady Gaga fans stirring up trouble on Twitter involves fake accounts appearing to be average Midwestern moms. And it just so happens there are tweets like this out there: