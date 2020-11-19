Lady Gaga, who won an Oscar for Best Original Song with “Shallow” from A Star is Born a couple of years ago, has found her follow-up project.

She’s the latest performer to hop on board Sony’s Bullet Train, an assassin thriller that’s set to be directed by David Leitch (Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2) with Brad Pitt in the lead role.

Collider reports that Lady Gaga (real name: Stefani Germanotta) has officially signed on to appear in Bullet Train, although there are no details about which role she might be playing. Don’t expect her to be a huge part of the story, though: Collider’s source explains that Gaga will be playing “a smaller supporting role rather than a lead.”

The film is based on Kotaro Isaka’s Japanese book Maria Beetle, which centers on multiple assassins with conflicting motivations boarding the same bullet train in Tokyo. Pitt is reportedly playing an American hitman named Ladybug, and actors like Joey King (The Kissing Booth) and Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kick-Ass) are also playing assassins. Andrew Koji (Cinemax’s Warrior), Brian Tyree Henry (Joker, Atlanta, If Beale Street Could Talk), Zazie Beetz (Joker, Atlanta, Deadpool 2), and Masi Oka (Heroes) are also in the mix somehow, though exact plot specifics remain a bit murky.

Lady Gaga is the second big name in two days to be added to this film’s cast. Yesterday, two-time Oscar nominee Michael Shannon stepped aboard. How many more seats are left on this train?

The singer/actress is no stranger to high-octane action movies. She appeared in 2013’s Machete Kills and later popped up in Frank Miller’s Sin City: A Dame to Kill For. (Neither of those movies is really all that great, but that’s neither here nor there.) She’s also acted in Muppets Most Wanted and had an extended run on the FX horror series American Horror Story, but her most famous big-screen work is unquestionably as rising music star Ally in Bradley Cooper’s excellent take on A Star is Born, which earned her a Best Actress Academy Award nomination and a win for Best Original Song. Since 2018, though, she’s been putting her focus back on her music career.

Once her work on Bullet Train is completed, she’s expected to eventually star in Ridley Scott’s upcoming fashion drama Gucci as Patrizia Reggiani, the woman who tried to orchestrate the assassination of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci, the one-time head of the Gucci fashion house.