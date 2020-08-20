Ridley Scott‘s Gucci now has itself an incredible cast, and also Jared Leto.

Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Jack Huston, and Reeve Carney are all in talks to join the film, which already has Lady Gaga on board as Patrizia Reggiani, who tried to orchestrate the assassination of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci, one-time head of the Gucci fashion house.

Deadline is reporting that Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Jack Huston, and Reeve Carney are all wanted to join Lady Gaga as part of Ridley Scott’s Gucci cast and folks, that is one stacked cast. I could do without Leto in there, but throwing Driver, Pacino, De Niro together is enough to get my attention. I’m also interested in seeing more from Lady Gaga, who turned in a great performance in A Star is Born. It could be argued that Gaga was essentially playing herself in that film, of course, so it’ll be interesting to see her take on a much different role.

Gaga is set to play Patrizia Reggiani, “the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, who was tried and convicted of orchestrating her ex-husband’s assassination on the steps of his office in 1995. Maurizio had two daughters with Reggiani, but he left her for another woman. She’d had a brain tumor removed, and her children blamed it for her actions; the media took a darker view of her during a sensationalized affair, depicting her as a hot-blooded woman scorned and dubbing her ‘Black Widow.'”

Roberto Bentivegna penned the script, based on the Sara Gay Forden book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed. Here’s the book’s synopsis:

In 1993, Gucci’s financial partner, InvestCorp, forced Maurizio Gucci, the last of the Gucci family to run the Gucci Corporation, out for draining company coffers with extravagant business practices. However, on March 27, 1995, the Gucci heir was slain as he approached his office building. In 1998, his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani Martinelli was sentenced to 29 years in prison, for arranging his murder. Did Patrizia murder her ex-husband because his spending was wildly out of control? Did she do it because her glamorous ex was preparing to marry his mistress, Paola Franchi? Or is there a possibility she didn’t do it at all?

This sounds gossipy and juicy, and I’m all-in. Deadline doesn’t state who the rest of the potential cast members will be playing, but if Scott really does land all of them for the film, this is going to be one to watch out for. Scott plans to make Gucci next, after he finishes the period-drama The Last Duel.