If you’ve been paying attention to the awards circuit over the past few months, you’ve probably noticed that one Netflix show keeps popping up again and again: The Kominsky Method, which stars Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin. The series hails from creator Chuck Lorre, the guy behind Two and a Half Men and The Big Bang Theory, so naturally I ignored it when it premiered late last year. But the show has been slowly racking up awards and appearing on “best of” lists, and now Netflix has officially announced it’s returning for a second season.

The Kominsky Method Season 2 Announcement

Co-star Alan Arkin describes the broad strokes of the show’s plot in this video: “It’s about two deranged, neurotic, depressed old men whose lives are falling apart, who have nothing to offer anymore and know it, and are trying to survive. It’s hysterical!” More specifically, it’s about an aging acting coach (Douglas) who had brief success as an actor years earlier. It premiered in November of last year, and has racked up a surprising amount of acclaim ever since.

The series beat out Barry, The Good Place, Kidding, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for Best Comedy at this year’s Golden Globes, and Douglas beat Sacha Baron Cohen, Jim Carrey, Donald Glover, and Bill Hader in the Best Actor Comedy or Musical category. The Golden Globes are a total joke and shouldn’t be taken seriously by anyone, so it’d be easy enough to ignore if those were the show’s only accolades.

But it’s seemingly beloved outside that award show, too: the Screen Actors Guild nominated not only Douglas and Arkin for their performances, but the entire cast as an ensemble unit. The Critics Choice Awards nominated it for Best Comedy Series, and most surprising of all, the American Film Institute recognized The Kominsky Method as one of ten shows in 2018 that represented “the year’s most outstanding achievements in the art of the moving image.”

Am I actually going to start paying attention to this show? Nope! There’s simply too much to watch out there, and even with all of the critical acclaim, I’m still not personally interested. But with Netflix bringing it back and all of the award buzz about it, more people than ever are probably wondering what the heck The Kominsky Method is, and hopefully this answered the question.