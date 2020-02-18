The King Kong that most audiences are familiar with today is probably Peter Jackson’s remake from 2005. But the original King Kong from 1933 is a much bigger milestone in cinematic history, bringing a larger than life story to the big screen with old school movie tricks and special effects. If you’ve never had the pleasure of seeing the classic film directed and produced by Merian C. Cooper and Ernest B. Schoedsack, there’s no better way to see it than on the big screen. Thankfully, Fathom Events is re-releasing King Kong in theaters next month for the first time in nearly 65 years.

King Kong in Theaters

TCM primetime host Ben Mankiewicz will offer insight and commentary on one of this influential film starring Fay Wray, Robert Armstrong, and Bruce Cabot, as well as the stop-motion animation of Willis O’Brien. Even though these effects are dated by modern standards, the fact that they were able to pull of such a cinematic feat back in 1933 is nothing short of amazing. Plus, it’s significantly shorter than Peter Jackson’s three-hour epic approach to the story.

It’s crazy to think that the last time this movie was re-released in theaters was when Dwight D. Eisenhower was president. During those days, the average movie ticket cost a whopping 59 cents.

You can catch King Kong in theaters on over 600 screens on Sunday, March 15. Find the nearest theater over here.