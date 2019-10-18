This week, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot hit theaters for a limited engagement thanks to Fathom Events (read our review here), but it will also be touring the country for the next few months as part of the official Reboot Roadshow with Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith accompanying the movie. But before that, the on-screen duo best known as Jay and Silent Bob were cemented in Hollywood history with the famous TCL Chinese Theatres ceremony hand and footprint ceremony, and you can watch the entire presentation below.

Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes Hand and Footprint Ceremony

Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes put their names, handprints, and footprints in cement 25 years after they burst onto the big screen with the indie comedy Clerks. Smith was honored by Ben Affleck, his longtime friend and collaborator who recently reunited with the filmmaker after hitting a rough patch in their relationship. Meanwhile, Kevin Smith’s daughter, Harley Quinn Smith, paid tribute to Jason Mewes. Then both of the honorees got a chance to show their gratitude and humility.

The ceremony took place earlier this week, and Kevin Smith was in pure disbelief about it all. He wrote on Instagram: