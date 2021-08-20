Brace yourselves, fans, because it might be a little while before we next see the God of Mischief. Loki is already unique among Marvel’s new batch of Disney+ shows, which have so far taken the one-and-done limited series route. On the bright side, we know that Loki has already been given the green light to follow-up the events of the first six episodes with another season. When we might see season 2, however, is another matter entirely.

Kevin Feige is staying busy these days doing press responsibilities for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, alternately answering questions without really saying anything (classic Feige) and also dropping big pieces of news as he sees fit. This would fall closer to the latter category, as the Marvel Studios president spoke to Collider and updated us on what stage the studio is in as they figure out the next steps for Loki.

“It is underway. We’re developing it as we speak. The hope is that much of the same team will return. Kate[Herron] is going on to bigger and better things, so the director search will begin shortly.”

Kate Herron directed all six episodes of Loki, but previously confirmed that she will not return for the next adventures of Loki, Sylvie, and the Time Variance Authority. Oh, and that Kang guy, too. You may have heard that he’s something of a big deal.

When pressed on exactly when filming would commence for season 2, Feige offers a vague timeline of how he’s “not sure exactly where it falls between next year and the year after.” Obviously, this would tentatively put the beginning of production either sometime in 2022 or even 2023.

Guessing Games

For comparison’s sake, the first season of Loki began filming in January 2020 before running into the buzz saw known as “Covid lockdown” in March. Production resumed later in September and finally completed in December, setting the stage for its Disney+ premiere in June of 2021. In short, it’s probably safe to assume that Season 2 won’t be ready until the end of 2022 — at the absolute earliest.

That might sound like a long way off, but there will be plenty of Marvel goodies (possibly too much?) to keep fans occupied until then. Besides, isn’t this a classic Loki move anyway? The lovable villain usually can’t resist making a dramatic entrance at the last possible moment, after all.

While we wait, other Marvel titles are keeping us occupied. What If…? is currently airing weekly on Disney+ and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set to release in theaters on September 3, 2021.