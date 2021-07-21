Kate: Release Date, Cast and More

(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

Mary Elizabeth Winstead is on one heck of a roll right now. The immensely talented Death Proof and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World actress has since set her sights on expanding her action chops, starring in the excellent horror/thriller 10 Cloverfield Lane before adding Gemini Man, Birds of Prey, and now Kate to her résumé. Those who haven’t been paying attention might think of Winstead as the heartthrob from Scott Pilgrim, but you should be plenty excited to see her in full-blown assassin mode with Kate. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming action flick.

Kate Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

Kate is set for a global release on September 10, 2021 and will be streaming exclusively on Netflix.

What is Kate?

Take it straight from Mary Elizabeth Winstead herself: “Kate is a ruthless assassin who is on a job in Tokyo, and she gets poisoned. She finds out she has 24 hours to live before the poison kills her, so she sets out on a mission to find out who poisoned her and kill them before she dies. Along the way, she forges this bond with this teenage girl named Ani (Miku Martineau), and they end up taking on this mission together. It’s a heartfelt, brutal, assassin story!”

Kate Synopsis

After she’s irreversibly poisoned, a ruthless criminal operative has less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her enemies and in the process forms an unexpected bond with the daughter of one of her past victims.

Kate Director, Crew, and More

Kate is directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan, the filmmaker behind The Huntsman: Winter’s War, and is written by Umair Aleem (Extraction). Producers include the impeccably-named Bruce Wayne Gillies, Bryan Unkeless, Kelly McCormick, Patrick Newall, and notably filmmaker David Leitch, known for John Wick, Atomic Blonde, and Deadpool 2. Handling composer duties is Nathan Barr (True Blood, The Americans) and stepping behind the camera as cinematographer is Lyle Vincent (Thoroughbreds, Dreamland, Bad Education).

Kate Cast

Starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead (of course), the rest of the cast includes Michiel Huisman (Game of Thrones, The Flight Attendant), Tadanobu Asano (Mortal Kombat), Miyavi (Kong: Skull Island), Jun Kunimura (Kill Bill Vol. 1), and the unparalleled Woody Harrelson. Director Cedric Nicolas-Troyan amusingly describes working with him as:

“Woody is Woody. He’s an adventure in itself, for sure. But he’s very committed and he is super easy to work with. He gives that swagger to that character. He wasn’t on the set for very long but we made it count.”

Kate Trailer