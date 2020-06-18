The long-awaited “Snyder Cut” of the Justice League is finally coming to HBO Max, though fans will have to wait at least a year for the very expensive project to hit the streaming service. But Zack Snyder is not going to let the fan hype die down in the interim. The director unveiled a sneak peek at footage from his cut of Justice League in a 30-second clip that teases the coming of the DC supervillain Darkseid. But it’s just a taste of a potentially full teaser to come at the upcoming virtual event, DC FanDome.

Justice League Snyder Cut First Look

The first-ever footage from the Justice League “Snyder Cut” is here, and it’s as dark as you’d expect — quite literally, as it starts with Diana (Gal Gadot) in a cave, investigating some strange drawings that look eerily like the supervillain Darkseid, the longtime god-like antagonist of the Justice League whose appearance was meant to be teased in Snyder’s original version of the 2017 film.

“The bells have already been rung. And they’ve heard it,” a trembling voice whispers in the footage, likely referring to Darkseid, as Diana stares apprehensively at the drawing, before the footage cuts to a grey CGI battlefield.

Snyder first released the footage on Twitter, teasing, “First ever sneak peek at JL. Get ready for more at DC FanDome.” This suggests that we could get more footage — and perhaps even a teaser trailer — during the upcoming Warner Bros. virtual fan experience celebrating all things DC Multiverse.

DC FanDome will take place virtually on Saturday, August 22 at 10:00 A.M. PT, likely the result of the studio responding to the virtual conventions popping up all over the place amid the ongoing pandemic. We already knew we’d be getting teases for Snyder’s Justice League as well as other upcoming DC films like Wonder Woman 1984, The Batman, and The Suicide Squad, but this is the first sign that we may be getting a full-blown teaser for the Snyder Cut. It comes as a bit of a surprise, as reports had suggested that Snyder’s Justice League was still at least a year away from completing its post-production with special effects, scoring, and ADR (all of which is costing HBO Max a pretty penny). But it seems that Snyder had enough in the bank to put together a teaser that will get the Snyder Cut fans excited again — and hopefully distract from campaigns for other “director’s cuts.”

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will debut on HBO Max in 2021. We can expect new footage from it at DC FanDome on August 22, 2020.