If Zack Snyder had gotten everything he wanted with Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the film would’ve ended with an appearance from the Green Lantern, AKA John Stewart. But according to Snyder, Warner Bros. balked at the idea, and Snyder ended up changing things so that it’s the Martian Manhunter who pops up in the final minutes of the film to have a chat with Ben Affleck‘s Bruce Wayne. Now, Snyder has revealed who he originally cast to play Green Lantern.

Yes, we’re still talking about Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The four-hour superhero epic allowed Snyder to restore his original vision for the film much to the delight of his very vocal fans. However, Snyder didn’t get to do everything he wanted. For one thing, he really wanted the John Stewart version of Green Lantern to show up in the film – but Warner Bros. killed the idea. During a recent live-streamed panel (via Collider), Snyder dropped more info about his take on Green Lantern – including the actor he cast in the role: Wayne T. Carr.

Carr is an actor who appeared on the 2018 TV series S.W.A.T., and he also has a role in Joel Coen’s upcoming The Tragedy of Macbeth. According to Snyder, he met Carr through Justice League actor Ray Fisher. “I said, ‘Look, there’s a chance that this doesn’t make it in the movie,'” Snyder said. “I’m not 100% sure he thought it was real, legit.”

Snyder previously said: “We did have a Green Lantern scene in the movie that the studio asked me to take out that I did also shoot here in the driveway with an amazing actor who was going to play John Stewart. Then the studio, when they saw the movie, and they saw that I had done every single thing that they had asked me not to do, we had come to a bit of a loggerhead.”

It’s not entirely clear why Warner Bros. was so against Snyder using Green Lantern in Justice League. The most likely reason is that the studio is planning Green Lantern-related material of their own – the studio is planning their own Green Lantern Corps series for HBO Max and probably didn’t want to cross any wires.

The question now is: will Snyder ever release the footage he shot of Carr in the role? It’s likely unfinished material void of VFX, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Snyder uploads it to social media at some point, similar to what he did recently with the deleted “We live in a society!” scene featuring Jared Leto’s Joker.