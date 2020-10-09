HBO Max is about to go green.

A new report says that after a year of development, a Green Lantern show based on the popular, ring-wearing DC Comics character has officially received the greenlight at the streaming service. Fear not: this won’t be a show about just one character who has the mantle – instead, it will introduce “a multitude of Lanterns” into the action. Read more about the upcoming show below.

WarnerMedia and DC have been wanting to bring Green Lantern back to screens for years, basically ever since the 2011 Ryan Reynolds movie didn’t live up to expectations. Plans for a Green Lantern Corps. movie eventually fell apart, but a year ago, we learned that Greg Berlanti, who helped write the screenplay for the 2011 movie and has since become best-known the super-producer behind the entire Arrow-verse on The CW, was set to produce a Green Lantern show for HBO Max.

Now that show has received the go-ahead for 10 one-hour episodes, and we know who will be running the series. Seth Grahame-Smith (The LEGO Batman Movie, Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter) will write and serve as showrunner, and Marc Guggenheim, who also co-wrote the 2011 movie’s screenplay, is on board as a writer. And Variety also has some plot details for us to chew on:

The show will depict the adventures of a multitude of Lanterns, including Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz and Alan Scott — Earth’s first Green Lantern, who, true to the comics, is a gay man — and many more. The series will also include fan favorites such as Sinestro and Kilowog, and will also introduce new heroes to the ranks of the Green Lantern Corps.

That sounds like it could still match up with what we heard earlier this year from HBO Max’s Head of Original Content, Sarah Aubrey. “We’re in the early stages of talking to [Berlanti] about it,” she said in January, “but he did say that the series so far is going to span several decades and focus on the origin story of two major Green Lanterns on Earth while going into the story in space of a Green Lantern favorite character of Sinestro.”

Here’s the trailer for the 2011 movie, in which Reynolds played test pilot Hal Jordan:

Interestingly, the Hal Jordan character was not mentioned in today’s report. Could that be leaving the door open for him to return in a cameo role? That seems likely, considering that DC is going to be exploring its own version of the Multiverse in the upcoming The Flash movie. There’s no timetable yet for when production will get underway or who may be involved on the casting side of things, but stay tuned for more.