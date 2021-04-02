Before Zack Snyder’s Justice League arrived on HBO Max a trailer dropped featuring Jared Leto‘s Joker saying, “We live in a society!” It was painfully stupid, and it was clearly meant to “break the internet” and drum up more hype, since the Joker saying “We live in a society” has become a long-running meme on the internet. Curiously enough, the line didn’t actually end up in the film itself. Now, Zack Snyder has gone ahead and uploaded it online and you can watch it below, if you’re so inclined.

We Live In A Society

I liked Zack Snyder’s Justice League. I have some problems with it (which you can read all about here), but overall, the film is a fascinating experiment and I’m glad it exists. That said, there’s one scene in the film that’s absolutely awful and should’ve remained cut – the so-called Knightmare sequence, where Ben Affleck‘s Batman/Bruce Wayne has a bad dream about an alternate future where Superman is evil and the intergalactic villain Darkseid has taken over the world. It’s a painfully dull, needless bleak epilogue that ruins a perfectly acceptable, upbeat ending. Making matters worse is a downright craptacular scene between Batman and the Joker, played by Jared Leto. Leto hams it up to the extreme, delivering an edgelord monologue that goes on, and on, and on.

But believe it or not, as long as this scene is, it could’ve been even longer! Director Zack Snyder took to social media to upload a longer, uncut version of the scene, and it’s here where we get to witness Leto say, “We live in a society!” Snyder splices the deleted sequence into the officially released scene, which results in a moment where we get to see Affleck and Leto standing in front of a green screen (the actors filmed their moments separately and Snyder cut them together).

Does adding this back in make the scene better? Absolutely not – it’s still just as lousy as it was to begin with. But fans who are hungering for more will no doubt be happy to have this, and isn’t that what living in a society is all about?