Jurassic World: Dominion is one of the many films currently on production hiatus thanks to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down film and television projects around the world. But that’s not stopping director Colin Trevorrow from providing a sneak peek behind the scenes, revealing an environment that the Jurassic Park franchise has never explored before.

A new photo from the set of Jurassic World: Dominion features the return of Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon), the cloned daughter of John Hammond’s late partner Benjamin Lockwood, who set all the captured dinosaurs free at the end of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The sneak peek shows her in a snowy environment, which means we might be seeing some of those prehistoric creatures out in the white stuff for the first time. See the Jurassic World: Dominion set photo below.

The official Amblin Entertainment account on Twitter called our attention to this Jurassic World: Dominion photo that Colin Trevorrow posted. Trevorrow is trying to start a social media initiative by having professionals from film, television, and the arts show themselves at work, just for the hell of it. This post just comes from one of the most anticipated blockbusters of 2021.

What kind of dinosaurs might we encounter in the cold environment seen above? It’s hard to say since we’ve only seen them in a tropical jungle setting. But as Dr. Ian Malcolm has said before, “Life finds a way.” Perhaps we’ll see that some of the dinosaurs have quickly adapted to whatever environment they find themselves in during the time they’ve been out in the wild.

Jurassic World: Dominion is not only bringing back the franchise reboot cast members Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, but also Fallen Kingdom additions Justice Smith and Daniella Pineda. The most intriguing part of the sequel though is the return of Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern, the surviving original cast members of Jurassic Park. Exactly what they’re doing in the sequel remains to be seen, but fans will undoubtedly be excited to see them back in dinosaur territory.

Colin Trevorrow also wrote the script for Jurassic World: Dominion with Emily Carmichael, and composer Michael Giacchino will be providing the score.

Jurassic World: Dominion is slated to arrive in theaters on June 11, 2021, but we’ll see if that holds up after how long production is halted due to coronavirus concerns.