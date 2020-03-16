Michael Giacchino is returning to compose Jurassic World: Dominion, completing the trilogy that started with his score for 2015’s Jurassic World. According to a new report, the Oscar-winning composer has signed on to score the third film for the revived franchise, after scoring both Jurassic World and its 2018 sequel Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

According to the Film Music Reporter, Giacchino will be returning to complete the Jurassic World trilogy as the composer for the third film in the revived franchise, Jurassic World Dominion.

The news doesn’t come as a big surprise, as Giacchino has been a constant presence through the past two Jurassic World films. Jurassic World co-writer and director Colin Trevorrow enlisted Giacchino to follow up John Williams’ iconic Jurassic Park score to compose for his 2015 reboot/sequel. Giacchino remained with the franchise to score the J.A. Bayona-helmed sequel Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, while still maintaining his relationship with Trevorrow, scoring the filmmaker’s 2017 drama The Book of Henry.

Giacchino is one of the best (and hardest-working) film composers working today, winning an Oscar for his score on Pixar’s Up, multiple Emmys for his scores for Lost, and recently coming off the incredibly different scores for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Far From Home and Taika Waititi’s Oscar-winning satire Jojo Rabbit. In addition to the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion, he’s also been enlisted to score Matt Reeves’ highly anticipated comic book movie, The Batman.

Listen to some of Giacchino’s past work on the Jurassic World franchise below. It’ll hold you over until Jurassic World: Dominion hits theaters June 11, 2021 (or later, depending on how long production is halted over coronavirus).