Jurassic World: Dominion has had a long road to the screen. The third movie in the Jurassic World continuation of the Jurassic Park franchise has been hit by delays and temporary pauses amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, with a shoot spanning nine months as the production implemented a variety of on-set measures to keep the cast and crew safe. But finally, filming has come to an end, which director Colin Trevorrow marked with a new set photo featuring the cast and crew of the highly anticipated action tentpole.

Trevorrow, who returns to the Jurassic World series after J.A. Bayona took the reins for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, marked the end of filming by sharing a photo from the set on Twitter featuring Jurassic Park alum Sam Neill and franchise newcomers DeWanda Wise and Mamoudou Athie.

“Wrap on Jurassic World Dominion. All my gratitude to our extraordinary crew and cast. We made a family,” Trevorrow wrote in the caption of the Tweet, which went out Saturday morning.

Neill added to the sentiment, retweeting the image and writing, “There were days we thought we might not make it. But we have…we pulled off what seemed well nigh impossible . Great crew. Lovely cast . Top director. Phew- and CELEBRATIONS.”

It hasn’t been an easy production for Jurassic World: Dominion. The production — which was one of the first major Hollywood features to commence filming amid the pandemic — was hit by two hiatuses, first when the pandemic first broke out, then a month ago when a couple people on set tested positive. It’s no wonder that Trevorrow, Neill, and the rest of the cast and crew are grateful that they managed to get through the ordeal.

Trevorrow said as much during an interview with Deadline before the official end of filming, telling the outlet “there are a lot of emotions,” and adding, “I’m not sure I can put it into words. It has been remarkable. Our crew and our cast have been so resilient. All producers have worked around the clock to make it the best it can be. It has been inspiring.”

Plot details for Jurassic World: Dominion are still being kept under wraps, though we do know that the film will feature the return of fellow Jurassic Park survivors Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum alongside Neill. The trio have been all over social media hyping up their return to the dino franchise, sharing photos from the set, paying tribute to fellow Jurassic Park alum Richard Attenborough, recreating iconic moments from the 1993 movie, and encouraging fans to vote. They’ll be joining returning Jurassic World stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled to arrive in theaters on June 10, 2022.