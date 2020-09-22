Before Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum return to Isla Nublar one more time in the upcoming Colin Trevorrow-directed Jurassic World: Dominion, the original Jurassic Park trio are getting out the vote. Dern, Neill, and Goldblum teamed up to encourage Jurassic Park and Jurassic World fans to register to vote on National Voter Registration Day.

Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum shed their usual khakis and fedoras (and in Goldblum’s case, leather jackets on top of billowing black button-ups), to don “Vote” t-shirts and face masks, encouraging fans to stay safe and register to vote. Goldblum also wears a nifty Jurassic Park face mask that I want immediately.

Today is National Voter Registration Day, and celebrities are coming out in droves to encourage U.S. citizens to register to vote in anticipation of the 2020 presidential elections in November. Other events held in support of the auspicious day include a diverse Friends table read as well as watch parties of the Amazon documentary All In: The Fight for Democracy. You can find out how to register to vote here.

Dern, Neill, and Goldblum’s picture — shared on the official Jurassic Park Twitter account — isn’t as flashy as all that, but it will certainly get fans excited as we prepare to see them reprise their famous Jurassic Park roles in Jurassic World: Dominion, starring opposite returning stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. Trevorrow is returning to direct after briefly stepping away from the franchise during Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which was helmed by J. A. Bayona.

Dominion will be the first film that unites the original trio since 1993’s Jurassic Park. While Goldblum has returned most frequently to the franchise, appearing in 1997’s The Lost World and Fallen Kingdom, Neill and Dern only returned to the franchise once, with Neill starring in 2001’s Jurassic Park III in which Dern made a quick cameo.

Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled to hit theaters on June 11, 2021.