If you needed further proof that the original Jurassic Park cast has more to do in Jurassic World: Dominion than just pop-up in cameos, Sam Neill is here to help. Neill, who played Dr. Alan Grant in Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park 3, has gone on record saying he and his Park co-stars Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum will be popping-up “all the way through the film” rather than just showing up for blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameos.

The marketing for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom made a big deal about the return of Jeff Goldblum’s Dr. Ian Malcolm. Goldblum was featured in all of the film’s trailers, which lead many to think he had a big role to play in the sequel. Of course, as we all know now, Goldblum is barely in the movie – his presence amounts to little more than a glorified cameo. So when it was announced that Goldblum would be returning for Jurassic World: Dominion along with his Jurassic Park co-stars Sam Neill and Laura Dern, the news was met with some trepidation.

Thankfully, Sam Neill has put those fears to rest. Speaking to Yahoo Movies UK, Neill said “We’re all the way through the film, Jeff [Goldblum], and me, and Laura [Dern].” This confirmation isn’t entirely a surprise. When director Colin Trevorrow announced that Laura Dern would be reprising her role as Dr. Ellie Sattler, the filmmaker flat-out said that Dern would be playing a “major role, not a cameo.”

Bringing back Neill, Dern, and Goldblum is bound to make fans happy. Goldblum’s Ian Malcolm had a major role in the Jurassic Park sequel The Lost World, and Neill’s Dr. Alan Grant was the lead in Jurassic Park 3, which also featured a cameo from Dern’s Ellie Sattler. But this will mark the first time the three leads have been together since the first Jurassic Park in 1993. And while I remain warry of the entire Jurassic World series, I will admit that having Neill, Dern, and Goldblum back is enough to interest me. No offense to Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, but their characters are dull and have never interested me, so I’m not exactly jumping up and down with excitement about following them on another dino-adventure.

Jurassic World: Dominion opens June 11, 2021.