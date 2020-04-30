As if you didn’t have enough to worry about, you can now get eaten by dinosaurs — fictional ones, onscreen, in the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion. But only if you donate to charity in the world’s largest digital fundraiser dedicated to helping those in need during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Jurassic World franchise star Chris Pratt announced a new charity challenge, in which the winner will get the chance to be eaten onscreen in the third Jurassic World installment.

Chris Pratt announced a new charity sweepstakes and auction for Jurassic World fans, which will reward two lucky winners with an appearance in the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion. And that appearance will involve getting eaten by a dinosaur.

“You are guaranteed to be recognizable, not cut out of the movie, absolutely in the movie forever, your legacy, forever eaten by a dinosaur in the movie,” Pratt said in an Instagram video announcing the competition, which is tied to the All in Challenge, a digital charity effort raising money to feed America’s hungry. Everyone from Justin Bieber, who originally challenged Pratt to join the All In Challenge a few weeks back, to Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, the cast of Friends, and Lin-Manuel Miranda have gotten involved, offering chances to hang out on the set of the next Scorsese movie, coffee at Central Perk, and other glamorous Hollywood perks.

Per its official fundraising website, The All In Challenge is described as:

The ALL IN Challenge aims to be the world’s largest digital fundraiser in history by raising tens of millions of dollars to feed those in need. Food insecurity is a mounting issue but never more important than during COVID-19 and the unprecedented shortage of food resources our nation is facing. Among those most in need: students who rely on currently closed schools for several of their meals each week; the newly unemployed who are facing uncertain circumstances; and a vulnerable elderly population sequestered in their homes without access to food.

Head to the the All In Challenge website to enter. And look forward to future opportunities to hang with some Avengers, as Pratt has challenged his Endgame stars Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., and Chris Hemsworth to join the challenge.