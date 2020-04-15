Martin Scorsese‘s next movie – maybe – is Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio. And if you’d like to win yourself a walk-on role in the pic – and honestly, who wouldn’t – De Niro and DiCaprio have some news for you. The actors have launched Americas Food Fund to help with the All In Challenge, which raises tens of millions of dollars to feed those in need.

The All In Challenge “aims to be the world’s largest digital fundraiser in history by raising tens of millions of dollars to feed those in need. Food insecurity is a mounting issue but never more important than during COVID-19 and the unprecedented shortage of food resources our nation is facing. Among those most in need: students who rely on currently closed schools for several of their meals each week; the newly unemployed who are facing uncertain circumstances; and a vulnerable elderly population sequestered in their homes without access to food.” And now, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro are asking folks to pitch-in and donate.

If you can, it’s nice to just donate without any chance of reward. But, to sweeten the deal, the actors are offering a chance for a walk-on role in Killers of the Flower Moon to those to donate. As DiCaprio says in the Instagram post above:

“If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be able to work with the great [Martin Scorsese], Robert De Niro and myself, this is your chance. Robert and I are going to be starring in a new movie called Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese. We want to offer you a walk-on role, the opportunity to spend the day on the set with the three of us, and attend the premiere…To take part, please go to allinchallenge.com and donate whatever you can.”

Based on the book by David Gran, Killers of the Flower Moon tells the true story of a series of murders that took place in the 1920s among the wealthy Osage Indian nation in Oklahoma. It should make for a great film, especially with Scorsese, DiCaprio, and De Niro all working together. However, there’s a catch: the movie has run into some financial problems.

Flower Moon is set up as a Paramount movie, but Paramount is having trouble with the proposed $200 million budget. As a result, Scorsese is reportedly shopping the project to Netflix and others. And of course, pretty much every movie production is shut down at the moment due to the coronavirus. So it’s unclear what happens next for Killers of the Flower Moon. Still, this is a good cause, and definitely worth contributing to – if you can.