Back in the summer of 2018, comic creator Mark Millar struck a deal with Netflix to turn several titles from his Millarworld brand into movies and TV shows for the streaming service, and the first one will finally arrive this year.

Jupiter’s Legacy is a new superhero series based on the comic of the same name from Millar and illustrator Frank Quitely. We’ve yet to get an official first look at the show starring Josh Duhamel (Transformers), but Netflix has debuted a Jupiter’s Legacy teaser to announce the show’s arrival this May, and it comes with a warning that is ominous yet hopeful.

Jupiter’s Legacy Teaser Trailer

Here’s the official synopsis for Jupiter’s Legacy, coming to Netflix on May 7, 2021:

After nearly a century of keeping mankind safe, the world’s first generation of superheroes must look to their children to continue the legacy. But tensions rise as the young superheroes, hungry to prove their worth, struggle to live up to their parents’ legendary public reputations — and exacting personal standards.

Josh Duhamel is heard in voiceover in this teaser saying, “One day you’re going to be stronger than anyone else in the world. Every evil you can imagine is going to rise up against mankind, not for justice, but for vengeance. And you’re going to be the future.” Clearly he’s speaking to one of the younger superheroes who they will rely upon to protect the world, but we don’t yet have a glimpse at any of the characters from the series.

The teaser’s footage isn’t from the actual show, but rather an assembly of images and structures that fans of the Jupiter’s Legacy comic will probably recognize. A red cape that flutters for a moment gives off a Superman vibe, as does a location that looks like it could easily be the Hall of Justice.

Will Jupiter’s Legacy be able to shake a stick at the superhero action of the Marvel Cinematic Universe or the DC Extended Universe? That’s a pretty tall order, but Netflix surely wants to establish a major superhero franchise of their own. Though they did just launch We Can Be Heroes in January (and there’s already a sequel in the works), Jupiter’s Legacy will be something intended for more mature audiences rather than kids, and that’s exactly what Netflix needs to compete against Disney+ and HBO Max in the superhero department.

Jupiter’s Legacy also stars Leslie Bibb (Iron Man), Ben Daniels (The Crown), Elena Kampouris (Sacred Lies), Andrew Horton (How to Talk to Girls at Parties), Mike Wade (For the People), and Matt Lanter (Timeless)