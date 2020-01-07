This year marks the 25th anniversary of the family adventure movie Jumanji. Adapted from the 1981 children’s book of the same name by Chris Van Allsburg, the movie features a board game that brings all the dangers of a jungle into the suburbs. Stampedes, mischievous monkeys, deadly spiders, a relentless hunter, and a grown man sucked into the game 20 years before all wreak havoc on the lives of two young orphans. Now you can bring a Jumanji board game replica home to play yourself.

Jumanji Board Game Replica

Previously, the only way you could get your hands on a decent replica of the Jumanji board game from the movie was to spend several hundred dollars on a custom version from somewhere like an Etsy shop online. And while this new version will still cost you $144.99, that’s significantly less expensive, and it still looks phenomenal.

Here’s the official product description from Merchoid:

A beautifully crafted and officially authorized full-scale prop replica of the iconic Jumanji Board Game. Features include finely-detailed relief with antiqued paint flourishes, authentic sculpted game pieces, and high-quality graphic artwork inside, making it the ultimate Jumanji collector set. Also includes instructions and accessories for all-new exciting gameplay for two to four players. Measures approximately 16 x 11 x 4 inches when closed.

The Jumanji board game replica is available for pre-order right now and is expected to ship sometime in February. But be careful when you sit down to play it. You don’t want to get stuck in the jungle for 25 years.