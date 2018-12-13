Over the weekend, we received a hot tip concerning the plot synopsis for Jordan Peele‘s upcoming follow-up to his directorial debut, Get Out. The film is called Us, and while the premise sounds familiar, we’re expecting something truly unique from the comedian turned filmmaker. And if you need anymore convincing of that, look no further than the ominous teaser poster that just popped up online.

Check out Jordan Peele’s Us poster below.

Jordan Peele’s Us Poster

Notice how the finger holes for the pair of scissors resemble two heads being back-to-back? It’s imagery that calls back to the first teaser poster that Jordan Peele revealed when he announced the project back in May of this year. Interestingly enough, that first poster also resembled a broken, black heart. Taking that into consideration along with the synopsis we recently heard about, perhaps we can start to figure out what Peele’s approach to this movie might be.

For a refresher, here’s the synopsis we learned about last weekend:

A mother (Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o from Black Panther, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and 12 Years a Slave) and a father (Winston Duke from Black Panther) take their kids to their beach house expecting to unplug and unwind with friends (including Emmy winner Elizabeth Moss from TV series The Handmaid’s Tale). But as night descends, their serenity turns to tension and chaos when some shocking visitors arrive uninvited.

It seems likely that it’s one of those “shocking visitors” holding those scissors, so I wonder if these visitors will be the impetus for the couple at the center of the story to work through some of their marital problems. While the synopsis doesn’t mention any struggles for the couple, it would be interesting if a life-threatening situation was what helped them work through whatever relationship issues they might have. There’s likely even more to it, since Get Out layered all kinds of commentary and satire beneath its horror.

With this poster arriving today, a teaser trailer can’t be far off, especially with the movie hitting theaters on March 15, 2019. In fact, early reports suggest that the trailer could land as soon as early January. Hopefully, we’ll see the movie pop up as a secret screening at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival early next year too, just like Get Out.