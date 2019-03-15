We’ve got one more week until Jordan Peele blows us all away again with his sophomore directing effort Us. The film has received rave reviews after its world premiere at South by Southwest, and audiences are eager to see what the comedian-turned-horror-mastermind has up his sleeve. But until then, we’ve got a good way to pass the time.

The official soundtrack for Us is available today, and while you might want to hold off on listening to the score until you actually see the movie (that’s a personal rule of mine), there’s one track you can listen to absolutely guilt-free. In fact, it’s a song you’ve heard several times before: “I Got 5 On It” by Luniz. But the hip-hop track was made to be truly chilling with a creepy remix in the first trailer for Us. And that’s the version that has been released online today. Listen to the song from the Us soundtrack below.

Us Soundtrack – “I Got 5 On It” (Tethered Mix)

I absolutely love this version of “I Got 5 On It.” The song works so well in the trailer as the horror slowly reveals itself and the suspense builds right up to the end. From the plucking of the strings to the heavier electric guitar, and especially the echo on the lyrics, it’s just the perfect remixing of a familiar tack.

If you’re curious about the rest of the soundtrack, it’s mostly comprised of the score from Michael Abels. Entertainment Weekly actually has two tracks from the score you can listen to right now. But it does include the original version of “I Got 5 On It” by Luniz (featuring Michael Marshall), as well as the Janelle Monáe song “I Like That,” and the classic 1970s song “Les Fleur” by Minnie Riperton. You can find the full tracklist below (via Pitchfork), but beware that the track titles might include spoilers for the movie.

Michael Abels: “Anthem” Janelle Monáe: “I Like That” Michael Abels: “Outernet” Michael Abels: “Spider” Michael Abels: “Ballet Memory” Luniz: “I Got 5 on It” [ft. Michael Marshall] Michael Abels: “Beach Walk” Michael Abels: “First Man Standing” Michael Abels: “Back to the House” Michael Abels: “Keep You Safe” Michael Abels: “Don’t Feel Like Myself” Michael Abels: “She Tried to Kill Me” Michael Abels: “Boogieman’s Family” Michael Abels: “Home Invasion” Michael Abels: “Once Upon a Time” Michael Abels: “Run” Michael Abels: “Into the Water” Michael Abels: “Spark in the Closet” Michael Abels: “Escape to the Boast” Michael Abels: “Femme Fatale” Michael Abels: “Silent Scream” Michael Abels: “News Report” Michael Abels: “Zora Drives” Michael Abels: “Death of Umbrae” Michael Abels: “Somber Ride” Michael Abels: “Immolation” Michael Abels: “Down the Rabbit Hole” Michael Abels: “Performance Art” Michael Abels: “Human” Michael Abels: “Battle Plan” Michael Abels: “Pas de Deux” Michael Abels: “They Can’t Hurt You” Michael Abels: “Finale” Minnie Riperton: “Les Fleur” Luniz: “I Got 5 on It (Tethered Mix From US)” [ft. Michael Marshall] (Bonus Track)

You can pick up the soundtrack from online and in-store retailers today, but we’re hoping for a vinyl release.