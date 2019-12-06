The twisted DC Comics origin story Joker has already made $1.05 billion at the box office, but Warner Bros. Pictures appears to be making one last big push. Director Todd Phillips announced that Joker is returning to IMAX screens for one week only, starting today, giving people a chance to see Joaquin Phoenix lose his damn mind on the biggest screen possible.

Here’s the announcement from Instagram:

Joker is one of the biggest box office hits of 2019, the new highest grossing R-rated movie of all-time, and it’s one of the most profitable movies ever made. After eight weeks in release, the movie was still clinging to the #10 spot on the box office charts last weekend with another $1.95 million added to its haul.

Warner Bros. Pictures doesn’t appear to be trying to cross any specific box office milestone with this release since it has over $330 million in the US and $719.5 million internationally. But executives probably saw an opportunity to get one more week of IMAX shows and are hoping the prestige and draw of the massive format will get some more butts in the seats.

If you’re not keen on dropping cash on another movie ticket, don’t worry. The Clown Prince of Crime will be coming home on digital on December 17, just in time for some family-friendly Christmas viewing. Otherwise, if you’re still dedicated to physical media, you’ll have to wait until January 7, 2020 for the Blu-ray and DVD to release.

In the meantime, watch this featurette with the cast of Joker talking about Todd Phillips and his approach to the movie: