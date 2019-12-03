Joker, the R-rated Taxi Driver-inspired take on the Clown Prince of Crime, is finally headed to home video. The billion-dollar hit starring Joaquin Phoenix will arrive on digital this month before dancing its way to Blu-ray in January. The Todd Phillips-directed movie is a bonafide blockbuster – the first R-rated film to pass the billion-dollar mark at the worldwide box office, the seventh-highest-grossing film of 2019. More on the Joker Blu-ray release date below.

It took a while, but Warner Bros. finally got around to announcing a home media release for Joker. The movie will hit digital on December 17 before arriving on Blu-ray on January 7. Love it or hate it (I’m somewhere in the middle, leaning more towards positive), Joker made quite an impact this year, and there are plenty of pundits who are sure this movie is headed towards awards season glory. We’ll see!

In Joker, “Forever alone in a crowd, failed comedian Arthur Fleck seeks connection as he walks the streets of Gotham City. Arthur wears two masks — the one he paints for his day job as a clown, and the guise he projects in a futile attempt to feel like he’s part of the world around him. Isolated, bullied and disregarded by society, Fleck begins a slow descent into madness as he transforms into the criminal mastermind known as the Joker.” The film stars Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Bill Camp, Shea Whigham, and Marc Maron.

Here are the special features included: