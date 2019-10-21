It’s a little too early in awards season to make any grand claims about frontrunners and whatnot, but word on the street is that Jojo Rabbit will very likely be a key player when the time comes, and a new featurette with director Taika Waititi introducing the film’s cast shows us why.

Based on Christine Leunens’s book Caging Skies, the film follows a young German boy named Jojo (newcomer Roman Griffin Davis) who finds himself questioning the Nazi principles being instilled in him at a young age when he encounters a Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) being hidden in their attic by his mother (Scarlett Johansson). Oh, and did we mention that this is a comedy that makes Nazis look like complete fools and pushes forth a message of love and acceptance? Watch below!

Jojo Rabbit Featurette

This is the kind of featurette that feels tailor-made for awards season, touting the performances of all the key cast members for possible consideration in the acting categories.

Roman Griffin Davis plays the titular character, a young boy who attends the Nazi equivalent of a summer camp, learning all the important skills one must attain in order to be a worthy soldier in the Führer‘s forces. Scarlett Johansson plays his sweet, single mother who likes to bring a little happiness and spirit into Jojo’s life.

Then there’s Thomasin McKenzie as a young Jewish girl named Elsa who broadens Jojo’s horizons, helping him come-of-age at a very important time in his life (albeit at a dangerous time in history). She must stay hidden though, because enthusiastic Nazis played by Sam Rockwell, Rebel Wilson, and Stephen Merchant aren’t far away. And as goofy as they may appear (seriously, watch the featurette for some hilarious clips), they could prove to be quite a problem for Jojo and his mother if they ever discover Elsa.

Here’s the official synopsis for the movie:

Writer director Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Hunt for the Wilderpeople), brings his signature style of humor and pathos to his latest film, Jojo Rabbit, a World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis as JoJo) whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic. Aided only by his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi), Jojo must confront his blind nationalism.

Jojo Rabbit opened in NY and LA last weekend, but will expand to more cities this coming weekend.