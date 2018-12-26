The John Wick franchise isn’t shy about racking up the kills as the titular assassin tears through the ranks of the secret organization known as The Continental. John Wick: Chapter 2 had a kill count of 128, which was quite the increase from the first film’s count of 84. But John Wick: Chapter 3 is about to outdo them both.

Co-director David Leitch recently discussed what fans can expect from John Wick: Chapter 3, and while he couldn’t say much yet, he did say the kill count this time seems like it will “land slightly North” of the amount of dead bodies from Chapter 2. On top of that, we have a first look at Anjelica Huston as someone who helped John Wick become the man he is today.

Entertainment Weekly previously revealed new photos from John Wick: Chapter 3, and in the article, Leitch teased the high number of deaths. You might remember we featured a detailed infographic awhile back breaking down all of the deaths in John Wick: Chapter 2, including what weapons were used, where the shots landed, and much more. You can check out more in depth over here. Or if you’re more inclined to watch a video countdown of the carnage, we’ve got you covered there too.

Meet Anjelica Huston as The Director

Aside from a higher kill count, John Wick: Chapter 3 will also be bringing some fresh blood to the table, including the incomparable Anjelica Huston as The Director, a member of the High Table of The Continental. Let’s not forget that John Wick is on the run from every assassin in The Continental thanks to him breaking the rules at the end of the first movie. But it appears The Director still has a soft spot for him even when he’s on the run. That’s not surprising given their history.

Entertainment Weekly described Anjelica Huston’s character as “someone who was responsible for [Wick’s] upbringing and his protection.” Because of that, the movie is “a little bit of an origin story,” according to co-director Chad Stahelski.

Meanwhile, over at Empire, Keanu Reeves added, “We’re trying to make it that there are different tribes, less nondescript assassins. Anjelica Huston is playing this Roma Ruska character.” We’re assuming he means Ruska Roma, also known as Russian Gypsies, which sounds like a perfect kind of character for Huston to play in the John Wick universe.

Other new characters include Mark Dacascos and Asia Kate Dillon, who are also associated with the criminal council known as The High Table. Jason Mantzoukas also has a new role in the movie, and Ian McShane, Lance Reddick and Laurence Fisburne are all reprising their roles from the previous movies. Here’s the official synopsis to catch you up:

John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is on the run for two reasons… he’s being hunted for a global $14 million dollar open contract on his life, and for breaking a central rule: taking a life on Continental Hotel grounds. The victim was a member of the High Table who ordered the open contract. John should have already been executed, except the Continental’s manager, Winston, has given him a one-hour grace period before he’s “Excommunicado” – membership revoked, banned from all services and cut off from other members. John uses the service industry to stay alive as he fights and kills his way out of New York City.

John Wick: Chapter 3 opens on May 17, 2019.