In John Wick Chapter 3, Keanu Reeves is back in action as everyone’s favorite dog-loving hitman. Chapter 2 concluded with Wick on the run after having disrespected the sacred rules of being a high-priced assassin, and Chapter 3 will find him once again fighting for his life. Two new John Wick Chapter 3 photos have just arrived, giving us a glimpse of what’s to come – including some new dogs. See the John Wick Chapter 3 photos below.

EW just dropped some new John Wick Chapter 3 images, and while they don’t offer much by way of story, they’re stylish enough to get fans excited. Keanu Reeves is front and center yet again, dressed sharp and ready to kill anyone who gets in his way.

This Blade Runner-esque shot has Wick presumably still in New York – which isn’t the safest place to be. Having broken the rules of assassin hotel The Continental, Wick is now a target for killers everywhere. “The third chapter is literally connected to 2 and starts with John Wick on the run,” Reeves says to EW. “It goes crazy from there.”

The other image shows John with new character Sofia, played by Halle Berry. The two are strutting through a desert, which is definitely a location the franchise hasn’t been to yet. Best of all: new dogs! Both of these pups belong to Berry’s character, but I like how this pic makes it look like Reeves and Berry are just out walking their dogs together. “She has a past with John,” Reeves says of Berry’s character. “I end up going to find her to see if she can help me.”

“Whereas John’s puppy was symbolic of his wife, Halle’s two dogs are symbolic of someone she’s lost,” director Chad Stahelski says.

The first John Wick was wonderful, and John Wick: Chapter 2 was a blast as well (though not quite as good). I’m plenty excited for Chapter 3, and I hope Reeves agrees to keep making these movies for as long as possible.

John Wick: Chapter 3, which also stars Mark Dacascos, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Boban Marjanovi? and Laurence Fishburne, will open on May 17, 2019.