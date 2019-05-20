John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum has already surpassed what the first John Wick made in its entire domestic run at the box office, so it was only a matter of time before Keanu Reeves got the go-ahead to suit up for another bloodbath. That time is now. John Wick: Chapter 4 has been confirmed for a summer 2021 release date, and we can’t wait. See the official John Wick 4 release date below.

Yeah, we’re thinking he’s back. Yet again. And that’s pretty damn exciting. John Wick: Chapter 4 will bring Keanu Reeves back for war on May 21, 2021, and This isn’t exactly shocking news. Over the weekend, John Wick: Chapter 3 finally dethroned Avengers: Endgame at the top of the box office, hauling in $57 million. That’s already more than the original John Wick film’s $43 million total domestic run. Every subsequent Wick film has only increased its box office, proving that audiences just can’t get enough of watching Keanu Reeves murder people while wearing a black suit.

John Wick: Chapter 3 ends on a bit of a cliffhanger, leaving a battered John in a place ready for even more action. Just how John Wick: Chapter 4 plays out remains to be seen, but I imagine it’ll expand the mythology even more. Heck, we might even get to finally meet the shadowy members of the mysterious High Table.

It’s safe to assume that franchise director Chad Stahelski will be returning with Reeves as well. The filmmaker recently confirmed that he’d be happy to stick to the world of John Wick:

“I enjoy making these movies because there’s no limit…We create our own mythology, and we have a studio (Lionsgate) that both stays out of our way and supports us on the wacky decisions. If people go see the movie, and it makes money, and they came back to us, Keanu and I have ideas for days. It’s a fun world. I could live here for the rest of my career. If people like it and want to watch more, I could think of way worse ways to spend your career. We’ll let the audience figure that out.”

Well, it’s official: people like it and want more. This franchise has only gotten better with time – I personally think John Wick: Chapter 3 is the best entry yet, and as long as Reeves and Stahelski want to keep making these movies, I want to keep watching them. Fingers crossed Halle Berry and her two killer dogs return for John Wick 4 as well.