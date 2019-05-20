It turns out it takes out an assassin to take out the box office behemoth that is Avengers: Endgame. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum was the film that finally unseated Avengers: Endgame from its No. 1 spot at the weekend box office, with the Keanu Reeves-led action thriller raking in $57 million on its opening weekend. In only a few days, John Wick 3 box office haul has already surpassed what the first John Wick made in its entire domestic run.

When the first John Wick opened in theaters in 2014, few could have predicted that this small-budget action film starring Reeves would become a killer force at the box office, ending the reign that Avengers: Endgame has been holding for the past month. But once again, when John Wick is thinking he’s back, he’s back with a vengeance. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum made $57 million on its opening weekend, beating Endgame‘s $29 million haul and soaring past the first John Wick film’s $43 million total domestic run.

That’s quite a feat for a hard-R action film to unseat summer box office champ Avengers: Endgame from its No. 1 spot, but that’s the appeal of the dog-loving, antique-book restoring, ageless assassin that is John Wick. The franchise’s ascension from scrappy martial arts action flick to chief vehicle of the Keanu-ssance is something to behold, and the box office success of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is just a bloody cherry on top. And the film’s box office achievements won’t stop there: in just a few days, John Wick: Chapter 3 will soon surpass the total $88 million worldwide haul of the first John Wick. John Wick: Chapter 4, here we come.

But that’s no skin off Marvel’s back — in the four weeks since its release, Avengers: Endgame has soared past $770 million domestically, making it the second largest domestic release of all time after Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Whether it will surpass The Force Awakens‘ $936 million haul is still up in the air.

Detective Pikachu rounds out the top 3, raking in $24.8 million in its second week, while A Dog’s Journey is No. 4 at $8 million, because dog lovers cannot be stopped this weekend. Meanwhile the other new release, the YA adaptation of The Sun is Also a Star, debuted at No. 8 to a disappointing $2.6 million.

See the rest of the weekend box office here.