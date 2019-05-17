You want more John Wick? You’ll probably get it – as long as everyone else wants it, too. Franchise director Chad Stahelski opened up recently about the future of the franchise, promising that he and star Keanu Reeves have lots of ideas for more John Wick sequels, and revealing that Reeves has played a part in shaping the upcoming spin-off TV series The Continental.

I hope the John Wick franchise never ends. As long as Keanu Reeves is willing to suit up and run around killing henchmen, I’m willing to watch it. And luckily, it sounds like Reeves and franchise director Chad Stahelski are game – as long as the audience is still there. Speaking with EW, Stahelski said:

“I enjoy making these movies because there’s no limit…We create our own mythology, and we have a studio (Lionsgate) that both stays out of our way and supports us on the wacky decisions. If people go see the movie, and it makes money, and they came back to us, Keanu and I have ideas for days. It’s a fun world. I could live here for the rest of my career. If people like it and want to watch more, I could think of way worse ways to spend your career. We’ll let the audience figure that out.”

While John Wick: Chapter 4 has yet to be announced, there is a John Wick TV spin-off in the works – The Continental, coming to Starz. And it looks like Stahelski and Reeves have played an active part in shaping the series. “They have a writers’ room working on it right now, trying to develop the first season,” Stahelski says. “Keanu and I have sat with that creative element, and laid out what we feel makes John Wick special, and what would make the TV show unique. Now, it will be a round of back and forths. But, yeah, Lionsgate is in actual full development of it and it’s called The Continental. It should be fun.”

I’m glad Reeves has played a part in developing this TV series, but I’m still a little apprehensive about a story set in the John Wick world that doesn’t have John Wick in it. Sure, the world building in the franchise is wonderful and expansive. But the real draw is Keanu Reeves as John Wick – would any of this work without him? I guess we’ll find out when The Continental premieres.

In the meantime, here’s hoping John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum ends up being a huge hit, so we may be blessed with more sequels.